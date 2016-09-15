Translate to: 

SA pair rally to make Evian weekend

SA pair rally to make Evian weekend
Lee-Anne Pace; credit Sunshine Ladies Tour.
NATIONAL NEWS - South African pair Lee-Anne Pace and Paula Reto stepped it up in the second round in the season’s final Major to join the weekend action in France, while South Korea's In Gee Chun cemented the solo lead at the 36-hole mark at The Evian Championship on Friday.
 
Pace fired a three-under-par 68 the Major Course of the Evian Resort Golf Club to vault from a tie for 31st to crack the top 20. The LPGA Tour winner dropped a shot at the par four third, but rallied with a brace of birdies at eight and nine and another pair of gains at 13 and 14 to grab a share of 17th at three-under-par 139.
 
Reto, who opened with a 74, notched a trio of birdies to offset bogeys at the first and 14th for a one under 71 to extend her stay in Evian-Les-Bains. The Olympian tied for 57th at two under 144.
 
Chun, who is trying to add another major title to her 2015 U.S. Women’s Open win, reeled in six birdies against a lone bogey in her round of 66 and sits atop the leaderboard at 13-under par.
 
The 22-year old leads Olympic bronze medalist Shanshan Feng of China and compatriot Sung Hyun Park by two shots. Korea’s So Yeon Ryu sits in solo fourth at 10-under par while American Angela Stanford trails by four shots in fifth.
 
Chun’s round of 66 on Friday tied two-time major champion Brittany Lincicome and Ryu for the low round of the day.
 
“I like pressure,” said Chun. “I always play really good under pressure, so I just try to enjoy everything.”
 
Defending champion Lydia Ko worked her way up the leaderboard on Friday with a round of three under 68 and is currently nine shots back in a tie for 13th at four under.
 
The cutline fell at three-over-par 145 with a total of 72 players making the cut. Notables that missed the cut include Americans Morgan Pressel (+4), Juli Inkster (+4), England’s Laura Davies (+4) and Australian Karrie Webb (+8).
ARTICLE: LALI STANDER
18:37 (GMT+2), Sat, 17 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 17%
No
George Herald 72%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 11%
Men
Women
Search
Avonturis2
I'm a 65 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 44 and 55.
DLSL
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 46 and 57.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up