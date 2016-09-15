Chun & Park lead as Hull slips back

South Korea's In Gee Chun. Image: twitter.com

Hull, 20, did not drop a shot until a triple-bogey six at the 16th.

Laura Davies shot a 69 to end the opening day on two under par, while New Zealand's world number one and defending champion Lydia Ko began with a one-under-par 70.



Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn closed with a triple-bogey seven on the 18th to fall back to two over par, alongside Scotland's Catriona Matthew.



Chun, 22, told the Ladies European Tour: "Before the round I felt really nervous today and it was windy and there was a thunderstorm this morning, so I tried to focus more on my game.



"I could see the putting lines very well and I was so good rolling the ball on those lines."

