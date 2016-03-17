Nomads enjoy monthly match

John Lees (left), from Knysna Golf Club, winner of the short hole aggregate sponsored by South African Breweries and Marcel Meiring, Captain of Southern Cape Nomads Golf Club.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The Southern Cape Nomads Golf Club enjoyed another successful monthly match at Pinnacle Point.

The golf course lived up to its reputation of being well manicured and interesting as the 60 nomads and visitors enjoyed the day in near perfect weather along with visiting Nomads National chairperson, Vic Hall.

C division: Colin Bock from George Golf Club.

Winners of the Glenbrynth Whiskey lucky draw were Hugh Collier from Knysna, Marcel Meiring from George, Colin Buck from George and Tannah Harris from Boggomsbaai.

Southern Cape Nomads Captain Marcel Meiring (left) awarding Les Marais, from George Golf Club with his 200-game badge.

A division: Deon de Villiers from Pinnacle Point Golf Club.B division: Vic Hall, National Nomads Golf Club chairman.