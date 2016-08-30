Ryder Cup: Westwood, Kaymer and Pieters all set

Martin Kaymer. Image: twitter.com

Chasing a fourth straight Ryder Cup triumph, Europe unveiled Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer and Belgian rookie Thomas Pieters on Tuesday for the golf showdown that tees off at Hazeltine on September 30.

The trio join nine players who have already qualified for the team after finishing in the top positions in the European points list.

The inclusion of both Westwood and Kaymer, two highly-experienced players, was expected with the European team already boasting five rookies.

"Narrowing it down to those three wildcards has been a very difficult process, but I said that I was going to look to experience and with Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer I had two former world No. 1s," Europe captain Darren Clarke told reporters.

"The last was very difficult. Graeme McDowell and Luke Donald had an argument with their experience to join that, but they would admit that they have not been on top of their game.



"It came down to Thomas Pieters and Russell Knox and the phone call to Russell was one of the hardest I have ever had to make.



"But, given his form, I found it impossible to leave Thomas out."

