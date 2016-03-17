Translate to: 

Ariya blitzes field to win Canadian Open

Ariya blitzes field to win Canadian Open
Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn closed with a 12-foot birdie putt to easily win the Canadian Women's Open by four strokes on Sunday and post her fifth victory of 2016.

The 20-year-old Ariya entered the final round with a two-shot lead and never wavered as she stormed to victory on the Priddis Greens course in Calgary, Alberta.

Ariya, of Bangkok, also kept her perfect 54-hole record intact as she has won each time she has led this year heading into the fourth round. She finished in style making birdie on Nos. 12, 14, 15 and 18.

"I felt like I wanted to have fun and be happy on the course. No matter what's going to happen, I can handle it," said Ariya. "I feel really happy with myself right now."

The world No 2 Ariya closed with a six-under 66 to finish at 23-under 265 and beat South Korea's Kim Sei-Young by four strokes.

Ariya posted three consecutive wins in May. She added a fourth win at the Women's British Open before going to the Olympics, where she pulled out due to a left knee injury.

Southeast Asian players dominated the top of the leaderboard on Sunday, taking the first three spots. There was just one American in the top nine players.

Kim shot a closing 65. A two-time tour winner this year, Kim finished in the top 10 for the sixth time in 2016.

South Korean Chun In-Gee, the winner of the 2015 US Women's Open, took third at 270 after a 69. Crowd favourite Alena Sharp of Canada wound up a career-best fourth after a 67 left her at 272.

Rounding out the top five were Karrie Webb of Australia and Anna Nordqvist of Sweden at 273. Webb closed with a 64 and Nordqvist with a 68.

The top-ranked Lydia Ko, who has won the event three times, tied for seventh at 275. Two of the her victories in Canada were as an amateur.
 
08:21 (GMT+2), Mon, 29 August 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you satisfied with the new George council?
Yes
George Herald 76%
No
George Herald 8%
I don't care
George Herald 17%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
travellerflo
I'm a 30 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 40.
Dave1973
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up