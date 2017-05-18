Translate to: 

Safa: Stand against violence of women and children

The South African Football Association (Safa) has joined the nationwide chorus of condemnation of the escalating violence against women and children that have gripped headlines over the last couple of weeks.
FOOTBALL NEWS - The South African Football Association (Safa) has joined the nationwide chorus of condemnation of the escalating violence against women and children that have gripped headlines over the last couple of weeks.

The country has been battling with the never-ending abduction, rape and murder of women and children in the country, with incidents such as that of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena who was murdered and burnt by her boyfriend, and most recently Lerato Moloi who was raped, murdered, burnt and then dumped in a field.

Another incident that has sparked mass outcry was the rape of a 22-year-old woman by 11 men in the Johannesburg Central Business District, all of whom have appeared in court.

In their statement, Safa has called on the football fraternity to take a stand against the ongoing violence and the elements that deny the women and children of the country their dignity.
 
11:12 (GMT+2), Fri, 19 May 2017
