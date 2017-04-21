'Fans can fire United to final'

Ander Herrera.

But although United have gone 17 European home games without defeat, Celta have scored in all six of their Europa League away matches this season and Herrera says everyone in United red will have to be on their game.

SOCCER NEWS - Ander Herrera wants Manchester United's supporters to turn Old Trafford into a cauldron when his side look to complete victory over Celta Vigo in Thursday's Europa League semifinal return leg.Marcus Rashford's sweet second-half free-kick brought United a 1-0 win in last week's first leg, putting Jose Mourinho's side within touching distance of the final in Stockholm on 24 May.