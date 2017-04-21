Chelsea on brink, Boro relegated

"Now, another step to the title. We have to rest well and prepare for West Brom. We must try in the next game to become champions."

SOCCER NEWS - Cesc Fabregas sparkled as Chelsea moved to within touching distance of the Premier League title and condemned Middlesbrough to relegation with a breezy 3-0 home win on Monday.Fabregas made sure Chelsea capitalised on Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday by supplying assists for Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic, with Marcos Alonso also finding the net.It left Chelsea seven points clear of Spurs at the summit and means they will be crowned champions for the second time in three seasons if they win at West Bromwich Albion on Friday."At this stage it was important to win and exploit Tottenham's defeat," said Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.