Radebe: New Bafana coach must know SA football

outh Africa's Thulani Serero (R) celebrates with Keegan Dolly (L) after scoring a goal.

Bafana have been without a head coach since Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba was sacked in December and Safa vowed to appoint someone in February which in turn became March and subsequently April.

SOCCER NEWS - Former Bafana Bafana captain and Laureus Ambassador Lucas Radebe believes the next national team coach must be familiar with the traditions and norms of South African football and is also wary of appointing a foreign coach with no experience in the country.“It’s important that whoever takes over the reins, he has to understand and buy into the structures of what we want to achieve in this country and be involved all the way through,” Radebe said.Radebe was appointed as a member of the Safa technical committee alongside the likes Benni McCarthy and were tasked with selecting a national team coach.