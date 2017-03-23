Arsenal's top-four hopes suffer blow

Arsenal crashed to a humiliating 3­-0 defeat at lowly Crystal Palace that leaves their top four bid in tatters.

SOCCER NEWS - Arsene Wenger's wretched season hit a new low as Arsenal crashed to a humiliating 3­-0 defeat at lowly Crystal Palace that leaves their top four bid in tatters.Wenger has been under siege in recent weeks as angry Arsenal fans demanded his resignation and the calls for the Gunners boss to quit will grow even louder after one of the most chastening defeats of his 21­-year reign.Needing a victory to keep pace with their rivals in the race for Champions League qualification, spineless Arsenal showed none of the required poise and passion as they crumbled on a woebegone Monday night in south London.Andros Townsend put Palace ahead in the first half and Yohan Cabaye doubled the hosts' lead after the break.Luka Milivojevic's penalty rubbed salt into Wenger's wounds as he digested Arsenal's fifth defeat in their last eight league games.