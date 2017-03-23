Translate to: 

Everton seek rare derby win

Everton seek rare derby win
Generic image.
SOCCER NEWS - Everton will target a first victory over Liverpool in nearly seven years on Saturday knowing that if they succeed an unlikely pursuit of a top-four finish might start to be taken seriously.

Spurred by Romelu Lukaku's goals, Ronald Koeman's side have closed steadily on the battle for Champions and Europa League qualification and victory in Saturday's early kickoff at Anfield would, temporarily at least, lift them into fifth spot.

Defeat, on the other hand, would leave them isolated in seventh and struggling to catch the teams above them.

Everton were beaten 1-0 at Goodison Park earlier this season when Sadio Mane's stoppage-time goal ensured bragging rights remained in the red half of Merseyside.

Liverpool won the corresponding fixture 4-0 last season and Everton have to rewind all the way back to October 2010 for their last win over their arch-rivals, a 2-0 victory at Goodison.

Their last win at Anfield came in a feisty affair in 1999 when Kevin Campbell scored the winner and three players, including Liverpool's Steven Gerrard, were sent off.

Hardly the kind of run to inspire much hope but Koeman's side have lost only one of their last 12 Premier League games compared to Liverpool's rather up-and-down form which has seen them win only three of their last 10.

Both sides were dealt blows in the build-up to the 228th Merseyside derby with Everton defender Seamus Coleman breaking his leg during Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Wales.

Liverpool will also be missing Adam Lallana after he suffered a thigh injury playing for England and manager Jurgen Klopp will be sweating on the return of Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho from international duty with Brazil.

Fourth-placed Liverpool are six points above Everton, having both played 29 games – two more than the sides separating them Arsenal and Manchester United.
 
09:24 (GMT+2), Thu, 30 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is...
Power Rangers
Power Rangers
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something...
Jagveld
Jagveld
Emma le Roux is on her way home to the family farm in the Great Karoo....
Rock Dog
Rock Dog
Bodi (Luke Wilson), a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, is expected to become the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
George is getting its own biomass energy plant which will use sawdust to generate energy. Local companies are stockpiling tonnes of sawdust in anticipation of supplying the plant which is set to start operating next year. A huge economic boost for George. On the other hand, wood waste is a controversial issue that nobody seems to know how to deal with. It is combustible and if it does catch alight, smouldering wood piles are difficult to extinguish. The fine wood particles may also cause air pollution. Catch 22. Should local companies be allowed to stockpile sawdust for the plant?
Yes, it makes economic sense.
George Herald 93%
No, the risk is too high.
George Herald 7%
Men
Women
Search
DonCharles
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 50.
soul15
I'm a 42 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 36.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up