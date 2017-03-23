Verratti looking for ‘top European club’: agent

Generic image.

“He’s been with Paris for five years and now he’s starting to wonder whether it’s better earning a lot (of money) and not winning anything, or to start winning trophies.”

SOCCER NEWS - Midfielder Marco Verratti could be set for a summer move to a “top European club” after his agent rated his chances of remaining with Paris Saint Germain next season as “very complicated”.“It’s a very complicated situation, in spite of his contract with the club until 2021,” Verratti’s agent Donato Di Campli told La Gazzetta dello Sport on Wednesday.“He wants to win trophies, and PSG, as they are now, can’t win.