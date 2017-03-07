City held, Spurs close gap on Blues

Liverpool's penalty came because Gael Clichy needlessly kicked Roberto Firmino so high you'd think he was trying out for the WWE.

City defender Gael Clichy gifted Liverpool a 51st minute penalty when he was beaten to a high ball by Roberto Firmino and compounded his mistake by fouling the Liverpool forward in the area.

SOCCER NEWS - Pep Guardiola’s problems mounted as Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool, while Tottenham beat Southampton 2-1 to keep in touch with runaway leaders Chelsea on Sunday.Manchester United extended their unbeaten league run to 18 games as a 3-1 victory at relegation-threatened Middlesbrough took them up to fifth place.Guardiola was criticised after his side crashed out of the Champions League against Monaco in midweek and the Spaniard suffered another blow as City's slender hopes of catching Premier League leaders Chelsea were effectively ended at Eastlands.