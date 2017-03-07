SuperSport United outgun Eagles

SuperSport United carried far too many guns for KZN National First Division side Royal Eagles in a 2-1 win.

With all the pressure on Eagles, something had to give, and it was the man of the moment, the in-form Thabo Mnyamane, who scored to give SuperSport a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.

SOCCER NEWS - SuperSport United carried far too many guns for KZN National First Division side Royal Eagles in a 2-1 win in a last 32 Nedbank Cup tie at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night.The Pretoria-based team, last season’s winners of this competition, had some anxious moments against the lower tier team, but, in the end, they just had too much quality – and were able to ease through to the next round.Kingston Nkhatha had a chance for SuperSport in the opening minute, but his effort was saved by Eagles’ Cameroonian goalkeeper Joslain Mayebi. Reneilwe and Jeremie Brockie had openings minutes later, but both failed to make the most of it.