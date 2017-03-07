Pirates secure first win of 2017

Generic image.

In the 17th minute Bernard Morrison should have doubled the lead for Pirates when he met a cross from Wome, but his header struck the woodwork.

NATIONAL NEWS - Orlando Pirates secured their first win of 2017 after beating EC Bees FC 3-1 in a Nedbank Cup last 32 match at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Sunday afternoon.The Buccaneers dominated proceedings from the onset and came close to opening the scoring in the eighth minute when a long-range shot from Dove Wome shaved the wrong side of the upright.Six minutes later Wome did find the back of the net after he was set through on goal by Mpho Makola and he made no mistake from roughly 14 yards out, 1-0.