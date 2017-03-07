Last-minute Barca clinch miracle win

Neymar restored Barca's belief as he firstly fired home a sensational free-kick two minutes from time and then converted from the penalty spot.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Sergi Roberto scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Barcelona capped a sensational Champions League fightback to thrash Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 and reach the quarterfinals on Wednesday."I threw myself at it with everything," Roberto told BeIN Sports Spain as his outstretched leg turned home Neymar's cross.Despite Luis Suarez's early opener, a Layvin Kurzawa own goal and Lionel Messi's penalty, Barca, who lost the first leg 4-0, looked down and out when Edison Cavani volleyed home what seemed to be the vital away goal for PSG.However, Neymar restored Barca's belief as he firstly fired home a sensational free-kick two minutes from time and then converted from the penalty spot.And Roberto capped the biggest comeback in Champions League history when he stretched to turn home Neymar's dinked cross to the delight of a near 100 000 at a rocking Camp Nou, making the score 6-5 on aggregate.