CT City go top, Soweto derby a draw

Generic image.
NATIONAL NEWS - Round 20 of the 2016/17 Absa Premiership season saw Cape Town City claim top spot on the log after completing a double over champions Mamelodi Sundowns, while the Soweto derby ended in a predictable 1-1 draw but proved to be a terrific advert for South African football.

The action got under way on Friday night and the feature result was undoubtedly City’s 1-0 victory over the Brazilians. The result saw Eric Tinkler’s side complete a league double over ‘Downs (having beaten them in Tshwane earlier in the season) and move to the top of the log.

The decisive goal was scored by Lebohang Manyama, who continued the superb form which has made him one of the outstanding players in the Absa Premiership this season.

Just one point behind City (and with two games in hand) is Bidvest Wits, who cruised to a 3-1 home win over Bloemfontein Celtic, while the final match on Friday night saw Platinum Stars pick up back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they overcame Chippa United 2-1 in Rustenburg.
 
08:26 (GMT+2), Mon, 06 March 2017
