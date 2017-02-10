Translate to: 

UEFA to ask for 16 places at expanded 2026 World Cup

UEFA to ask for 16 places at expanded 2026 World Cup
FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Europe wants 16 places at the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup finals, Aleksander Ceferin, the president of the continent’s soccer organisation UEFA, said on Thursday.

The game’s governing body, Fifa, decided last month to add 16 teams at the finals with a first round of 16 groups of three. The top two in each group would qualify for the knockout stage.

“...we think, to ask for 16 slots at least (for European teams), plus another condition that each European team is in a different group,” Ceferin told a news conference after UEFA’s executive committee meeting in Nyon, Switzerland.

“Then if it’s true that we are so good, that the quality is on our side, then I think that all 16 (European teams) can qualify in the second round...”

Thirteen European teams qualified for the last World Cup in Brazil in 2014, which was won by Germany.

Fifa is expected to confirm the quotas for each continental governing body at meetings in Bahrain in May.

Meanwhile, future UEFA presidents will be limited to a maximum of three terms and a total of 12 years in the job, the European soccer body said after its executive committee approved a set of governance reforms.

Past presidents of the organisation had no such restrictions, with former chief Lennart Johansson in charge for a full 17 years.
 
08:24 (GMT+2), Fri, 10 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...
Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 94%
No
George Herald 6%
Men
Women
Search
Diepdenker5025
I'm a 37 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 27 and 46.
Moeg_vir_alleen_wees
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up