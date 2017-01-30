Watford, Hull and Leeds suffer Cup upsets, Man Utd through

Premier League clubs Watford and Hull City, and Championship side Leeds United paid the penalty for fielding weakened teams when they were all knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round on Sunday, but holders Manchester United won comfortably.

At Old Trafford, Marouane Felliani broke Wigan's dogged resistance in the 43rd minute by heading in a cross from former German international Bastian Schweinsteiger, making a rare appearance.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Premier League clubs Watford and Hull City, and Championship side Leeds United paid the penalty for fielding weakened teams when they were all knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round on Sunday, but holders Manchester United won comfortably.Like Liverpool, beaten at home by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, the three beaten sides miscalculated in resting so many players ahead of league games in midweek and could have no complaints at going out of the competition.Yet United went through, winning 4-0 despite making nine changes at home to Wigan Athletic, who are in the bottom three of the Championship.Watford lost 1-0 to League One (third tier) side Millwall and Hull, FA Cup finalists three years ago, were humbled 4-1 by Championship (second tier) side Fulham after missing two late penalties.Leeds, fourth in the Championship and giving greater priority to returning to the Premier League after a 13-year absence, lost 1-0 to Sutton United, who joined fellow fifth-tier National League club Lincoln City in the last 16.It is the first time two non-League clubs have progressed that far since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago.