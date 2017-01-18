Translate to: 

No borders for Zambian football

No borders for Zambian football
Football for as long as we can remember, has forged bonds between people that in most parts have nothing in common.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Football for as long as we can remember, has forged bonds between people that in most parts have nothing in common.
 
Nowhere is this more evident than in Africa here diehard fans root for European teams day in day out with just as much fanatical zeal as if they were Europeans themselves. A classic example is in Nigeria where there are more Gunner fans than anywhere else other than in the United Kingdom.
 
Sadly however this is mainly a one way street, because despite the abundance of talent in Africa, the reverse is hardly the case as most Europeans remain oblivious to the teams here.
 
Even the biggest teams that hog TV coverage almost year in year out by playing in the African champions league like Zamalek, Al-Ahly and TP Mazembe have little followship abroad. One major reason for this is the lack of marketing on the part of African teams.
 
Enter one Puncherello Chama from Zambia who took things into his own hands and embarked on a personal mission to “take Zambian football to Europe”.
 
His story began in March 2015 when he began talking to a Norwegian football fan by the name of Remi Tasc Moen on Facebook about Zambian football. Remi was a new Power Dynamos fan and had just began promoting Power Dynamos on Social Media through the Power Dynamos Scandinavian Facebook page.
 
He talked about his love for Power Dynamos and how he wanted to come to Zambia to watch them live in action.
 
Chama had come across some Europeans who follow Zambian clubs and thought it would just be a faze for Moen but surprisingly in November 2015 he travelled to Zambia with his son and daughter and watched Power Dynamos in live in action against Nchanga Rangers at the Konkola Stadium.
 
We here at Supersport covered his trip on the Bola Yapa Zed show.
 
After the trip both men began discussing Chama travelling to Norway to promote the Zambia Super League with ground work to be done by Moen. So armed with tons of Zambian Football League replicas, supplied courtesy of Yesu Sports, Chama finally left for Norway in October of 2016 and spent an amazing eye-opening 10 days in Scandinavia.
 
08:32 (GMT+2), Wed, 25 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains...
Jou Romeo
Jou Romeo
Wanneer die begroting vir Romeo & Juliet gesny word vir opgraderings...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the recent fires raging across the Western Cape is a result of arson?
Yes
George Herald 96%
No
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
Boertjiegoud
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 23 and 40.
67model
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 42 and 56.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up