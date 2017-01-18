No borders for Zambian football

Football for as long as we can remember, has forged bonds between people that in most parts have nothing in common.

Nowhere is this more evident than in Africa here diehard fans root for European teams day in day out with just as much fanatical zeal as if they were Europeans themselves. A classic example is in Nigeria where there are more Gunner fans than anywhere else other than in the United Kingdom.

Sadly however this is mainly a one way street, because despite the abundance of talent in Africa, the reverse is hardly the case as most Europeans remain oblivious to the teams here.

Even the biggest teams that hog TV coverage almost year in year out by playing in the African champions league like Zamalek, Al-Ahly and TP Mazembe have little followship abroad. One major reason for this is the lack of marketing on the part of African teams.

Enter one Puncherello Chama from Zambia who took things into his own hands and embarked on a personal mission to “take Zambian football to Europe”.

His story began in March 2015 when he began talking to a Norwegian football fan by the name of Remi Tasc Moen on Facebook about Zambian football. Remi was a new Power Dynamos fan and had just began promoting Power Dynamos on Social Media through the Power Dynamos Scandinavian Facebook page.

He talked about his love for Power Dynamos and how he wanted to come to Zambia to watch them live in action.

Chama had come across some Europeans who follow Zambian clubs and thought it would just be a faze for Moen but surprisingly in November 2015 he travelled to Zambia with his son and daughter and watched Power Dynamos in live in action against Nchanga Rangers at the Konkola Stadium.

We here at Supersport covered his trip on the Bola Yapa Zed show.

After the trip both men began discussing Chama travelling to Norway to promote the Zambia Super League with ground work to be done by Moen. So armed with tons of Zambian Football League replicas, supplied courtesy of Yesu Sports, Chama finally left for Norway in October of 2016 and spent an amazing eye-opening 10 days in Scandinavia.