Queiroz would be honoured at Bafana return

Carlos Queiroz.

“Generally speaking, I was in South Africa and we qualified the team for the World Cup, Korea and Japan, but unfortunately with the incidents that happened around me, I wasn’t able to be on the bench coaching South Africa, which was really a great frustration and very sad for me that it didn’t happen.

NATIONAL NEWS - In an exclusive interview with EWN Sport, former Bafana Bafana coach Carlos Queiroz says that he would be honored to have the opportunity to once again coach the national team.Queiroz, 63, is currently the head coach of Iran but tendered his resignation earlier this month, fueling speculation that he could replace the recently dismissed Shakes Mashaba as South Africa’s head coach.When contacted in Iran by EWN and asked whether he would be interested in the job, Queiroz said it’s a position he covets.