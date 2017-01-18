Manchester United overtake Real Madrid

Manchester United generated the most revenue of any football club in the world last season, according to a report published by Deloitte.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Manchester United generated the most revenue of any football club in the world last season, according to a report published by Deloitte.United dethrone Real Madrid - who held top spot for 11 years - after accumulating a record revenue of 689m euros (£515m) during the 2015-16 term.The Premier League club saw commercial revenue grow by 100m euros (£71m).Combined revenue for the top 20 clubs during the 2015-16 season grew 12% to 7.4bn euros (£6.41bn) - a new record.It is the first time Manchester United have topped the annual Deloitte Football Money League since the 2003-04 season.Real drop down to third, behind Spanish rivals Barcelona, who remain in second spot.German giants Bayern Munich move up a position to fourth and Manchester City also climb a spot to fifth - having generated 524.9 euros (£392.6m) - up from 463.5 euros (£352.6m) during the previous season.