Ronaldo wins FIFA’s player of the year award

Cristiano Ronaldo won FIFA’s rebranded player of the year award. Image: twitter.com

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Cristiano Ronaldo won FIFA’s rebranded player of the year award on Monday, beating off his old rival Lionel Messi who was pulled out of the ceremony by his club Barcelona just hours earlier.

Italian Claudio Ranieri won the coach of the year award for leading rank outsiders Leicester City to the English Premier League title.

The 31-year-old Ronaldo was rewarded for a year in which he won the Champions League with his club Real Madrid and then Euro 2016 with Portugal.



Messi was second in the vote and Frenchman Antoine Griezmann third.



“I’m very happy and I can say that 2016 was the best year of my career,” said Ronaldo as he was presented the award by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.



Messi missed the ceremony along with all other Barcelona players who had been invited.



“With the aim of prioritising preparations for Wednesday’s game against Athletic Club, FC Barcelona have decided that the players recognised in the awards will not be travelling to Switzerland for the ceremony,” said the club in a statement.