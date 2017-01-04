Arsenal show their mettle to snatch point

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud scored a late equaliser to see the Gunner come from three goals down to draw the match 3-3 against Bournemouth on 3 January 2017. Picture: Facebook

Swansea City’s new manager Paul Clement was not officially in charge of his side’s match at Crystal Palace but his presence helped the Swans move off the bottom of the table with a 2-1 victory at fellow strugglers Crystal Palace.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Flimsy before halftime, fabulous by the end; Arsenal revealed the split personality that has undermined so many of their Premier League title attempts as they snatched an unforgettable 3-3 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday.Out-battled for an hour by their modest south coast opponents, Arsenal belatedly sparked into life and Olivier Giroud’s glancing header two minutes into stoppage time completed their remarkable recovery from 3-0 down.It was the first time Arsene Wenger’s side had recovered from such a deficit to draw in the Premier League and while they remained fourth, eight points adrift of leaders Chelsea who have played a game less, it could yet prove to be pivotal moment in their season as defeat would have been a hammer blow.