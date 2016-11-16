Translate to: 

Zambia U20 reach Cosafa semis

The Zambia U20 men’s national football team is through to the final of the ongoing 2016 Cosafa Youth Championship.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The Zambia U20 men’s national football team is through to the final of the ongoing 2016 Cosafa Youth Championship following a 2-1 victory over Congo DR in the first semi-final played at the Moruleng Stadium on Wednesday.

In this evenly contested encounter which could have gone either way, Zambia took the lead in the 36th minute when Patson Daka intercepted the ball and released Fashion Sakala who fired home at the far post from inside the box to take his tally to four goals in four matches.

However, the lead was short-lived as Congo got back on level terms through Chadrack Lukombe who was unmarked inside the box when a loose ball from a blocked effort fell into his path, his strike ensuring a stalemate at the break.

Both coaches made changes for the second half with Congo coach Ottis Ngoma Kondi introducing Agee Amongo for Rachidi Kuamanbu at the break while Zambia coach Beston Chambeshi took off Chrispin Sakulanda for Jacob Phiri in the 50th minute.

Phiri almost broke the deadlock two minutes after his introduction, his pace proving a menance for the Congolese defence but the goalkeeper was equal to the task.

Sakala and Daka had good several good chances after the hour mark and were only kept from scoring by goalkeeper Kama Kamalunduaku who was in inspired form.

However, there was nothing Kamalunduaku could have done in the 77th when Boyd Musonda netted from a free kick which was won by Daka following a foul on the edge of the area by Ernest Sita.

08:30 (GMT+2), Thu, 15 December 2016
