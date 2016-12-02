Call for victims of abuse yields 350 alleged claims

Generic image.

As more and more men now come forward to say they were abused as children while paying for youth sides, the clubs are coming under scrutiny about what they knew and when.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A call for the victims of child sexual abuse within British football clubs to come forward has yielded 350 alleged victims.Originally, a handful of former players claimed they had been abused while in youth teams by coaches of talent scouts.Since then many more say they too have been attacked.Famous premiership football clubs including Manchester City and Chelsea are under the spotlight.