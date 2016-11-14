Teen star makes Liverpool history

Ben Woodburn.

Woodburn only made his senior debut for Liverpool on Saturday as a late substitute in a Premier League win over Sunderland – an appearance that made him the club's third youngest ever first-team player.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Liverpool starlet Ben Woodburn made history as the teenage striker became the club's youngest ever goalscorer in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Leeds in the League Cup quarterfinals.Aged 17 years and 45 days, Woodburn enjoyed a moment to remember forever in the 81st minute at Anfield when he fired home in front of the famous Kop End to eclipse the previous record set by Michael Owen, who was 17 years and 143 days old when he scored against Wimbledon in May 1997."Another record taken from me!!! Congratulations BenWoodburn on becoming the youngest ever scorer for LFC at 17yrs and 45 days. #KopEnd," Owen tweeted.