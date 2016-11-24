Former Liverpool, England captain Gerrard announces retirement

Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard. Image: twitter.com

He went on to make more than 700 appearances for the club and was capped 114 times for his country.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard announced his retirement on Thursday a week after confirming he would not be returning to play for MLS side LA Galaxy."Following recent media speculation surrounding my future I can confirm my retirement from playing professional football," Gerrard, 36, said in a statement."I've had an incredible career and I'm thankful for each and every moment of my time with Liverpool, England and LA Galaxy."Gerrard made his Liverpool debut in 1998 and established himself as one of Europe's most dynamic midfield player.