Young Pirates punishes United Brothers

Luvo Ntame on the ball made things difficult for the Brothers in the midfield.

GEORGE NEWS - After finishing on top during the past season of Geolfa League, one would have thought that United Brothers would be a force to be reckoned with in the Safa SAB regional league, however, so far, this does seem to not be the case.

The much anticipated Safa SAB regional league officially started on Sunday 13 November at the Lawaaikamp Stadium. The first game of the league was Young Pirates against United Brothers, Geolfa champions.

The Brothers failed to play according to their strengths and to penetrate through the Pirates midfield. Young Pirates attacked using their wings, resulting in forcing the Brothers' defence into errors.

The Pirates scored two goals in the first half of the game. Cheslyn Maarman surprised everyone when he scored the third goal with a beautiful header. The fourth goal was also scored with a header from Anathi Mapapa which made it almost impossible for the Brothers to come back.

Speaking after the game the losing coach, Mylo Sangoni, said the season is only starting and that things will be different as the league progresses.

"We are still learning the football style of the SAB regional league.We are also struggling a bit with the Safa SAB league rules, as we don't have enough under-21 players yet as per the rules," said Sangoni.

Costa Ndlovu, Young Pirates coach, said they have been preparing for the league for some time now and their only aim is to get points in every single game.

"The management of the team has been working hard to bring the boys together. I am very happy for them, they have set high standards. We now have to keep up these standards," said Ndlovu.

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'