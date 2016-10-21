Translate to: 

Wenger urges Chile not to risk Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged Chile not to risk forward Alexis Sanchez in their World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

The 27-year-old missed Chile's 0-0 draw against Colombia on Thursday after picking up a muscle injury.

Chile's medical staff hoped he would recover in time for Tuesday's game against Uruguay in Santiago.

"He always wants to play and he's always ready to play even when injured," Wenger told beIn Sports.

Sanchez, who has scored eight goals in all competitions for Arsenal this season, was sidelined for two months last season after injuring his hamstring.

"It's a grey area between the national team and the club team and we have to preserve the health of Alexis Sanchez," Wenger added.

"We have to get access for our medical staff to the MRI scan to see what grade it is and make absolutely sure they don't make any decision that could harm his future".
 
08:16 (GMT+2), Fri, 11 November 2016
