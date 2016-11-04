Infantino wants to clean up transfer system

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino. Image: Global Research

The world players’ union FIFPro last year launched a complaint with the European Commission, alleging that the system infringes European competition law because only a small number of clubs from the biggest leagues can afford the astronomical fees for top players.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A clean-up of soccer’s murky transfer system and an end to the “hoarding” that makes it possible for a top club to have dozens of players out on loan are among the items on Gianni Infantino’s to-do list, the Fifa president told Reuters in an interview.The man entrusted with the task of cleaning up football’s world governing body after a slew of corruption scandals suggested that publishing payments to agents could be one way of creating more transparency.“Whether it’s true or not, the perception often is that there is something strange happening with these transfers,” the 46-year-old Swiss-Italian lawyer said.“It is important if you move a few billion dollars in one or two months, you must make sure that every happens in a clean way.”The transfer market moves billions of dollars every year although it is often unclear how this is split between clubs, players, clubs and the agents who negotiate on their behalf.Fifa is responsible for regulating transfers between clubs in different countries under rules based on a 2001 agreement with the European Commission. “After 15 years it is time to seriously revise it and bring it a little more transparency and a little more clarity,” Infantino said.