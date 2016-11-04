Translate to: 

Infantino wants to clean up transfer system

Infantino wants to clean up transfer system
FIFA president, Gianni Infantino. Image: Global Research
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A clean-up of soccer’s murky transfer system and an end to the “hoarding” that makes it possible for a top club to have dozens of players out on loan are among the items on Gianni Infantino’s to-do list, the Fifa president told Reuters in an interview.

The man entrusted with the task of cleaning up football’s world governing body after a slew of corruption scandals suggested that publishing payments to agents could be one way of creating more transparency.

“Whether it’s true or not, the perception often is that there is something strange happening with these transfers,” the 46-year-old Swiss-Italian lawyer said.

“It is important if you move a few billion dollars in one or two months, you must make sure that every happens in a clean way.”

The transfer market moves billions of dollars every year although it is often unclear how this is split between clubs, players, clubs and the agents who negotiate on their behalf.

Fifa is responsible for regulating transfers between clubs in different countries under rules based on a 2001 agreement with the European Commission. “After 15 years it is time to seriously revise it and bring it a little more transparency and a little more clarity,” Infantino said.

The world players’ union FIFPro last year launched a complaint with the European Commission, alleging that the system infringes European competition law because only a small number of clubs from the biggest leagues can afford the astronomical fees for top players.
 
09:06 (GMT+2), Fri, 04 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
How do you consume your news?
Social media
George Herald 7%
Websites
George Herald 43%
Newspapers
George Herald 11%
All of the above
George Herald 39%
Men
Women
Search
Pappa_Beer_345
I'm a 44 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 44.
Woeffa
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 39 and 59.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up