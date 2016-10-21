Translate to: 

Pep urges City to build on Barca win

Pep urges City to build on Barca win
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Pep Guardiola said Manchester City had established a benchmark for future Champions League success with their stirring 3-1 comeback win over his former club Barcelona.

City lost the reverse fixture 4-0 two weeks ago, during a run of six games without a win, and fell behind in the 21st minute of Tuesday's game to a stunning breakaway goal by Lionel Messi.

But Ilkay Gundogan's brace and a Kevin De Bruyne free-kick earned City a stunning Group C victory that Guardiola hopes will arm them for future contests in Europe's elite competition.

"When one club like Manchester City is 25 years without being in Europe, you don't have history," the City manager told reporters at the Etihad Stadium.

"History means when you face the big teams, you have the consistency to fight face-to-face.

"We don't play against Barca, we play against us; against our tradition and what we have to do."

Barcelona briefly threatened to run riot after Messi's goal, only for Sergi Roberto's overhit pass to allow Raheem Sterling to tee up Gundogan for a 39th-minute equaliser.

De Bruyne's free-kick early in the second half put City ahead and with Barcelona unable to handle the intensity of their pressing, they struck again through Gundogan to seal victory in the 74th minute.

While Guardiola was thrilled by his side's victory, which left them two points below leaders Barcelona in Group C, he said their guerilla tactics were not suited to long-term success.

"The (first) 38 minutes (shows) we cannot compete with the best teams in the world," he said.

"This club was 25, 30 years out of Europe. These kind of clubs -- Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and so on -- are playing ever year. They were at home.

"You need time. I know people don't have time. I think the club gives us time. But maybe today is a good step to say once in our lives we play against the best team and we compete against them.

"Maybe in a different way. We play more long balls. Because still now we are not ready to keep the ball.

"We are not ready. Because they are 25 years playing that way, we are three or four months. Sometimes we have to compete a little bit in a different way.

"Of course now they realise, 'Wow, we (beat) the best team,' so we are able to do that.

"For future generations, they're going to realise, 'Wow, these guys were able to beat the best team and we have to do it again.'"
 
08:13 (GMT+2), Wed, 02 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever driven under the influence of alcohol?
Yes
George Herald 46%
No, never
George Herald 19%
I don't drink alcohol
George Herald 16%
Yes, but never again
George Herald 19%
Men
Women
Search
Yentall123
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 20 and 57.
Afrikaner_boerseun
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up