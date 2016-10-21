Pep urges City to build on Barca win

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Pep Guardiola said Manchester City had established a benchmark for future Champions League success with their stirring 3-1 comeback win over his former club Barcelona.City lost the reverse fixture 4-0 two weeks ago, during a run of six games without a win, and fell behind in the 21st minute of Tuesday's game to a stunning breakaway goal by Lionel Messi.But Ilkay Gundogan's brace and a Kevin De Bruyne free-kick earned City a stunning Group C victory that Guardiola hopes will arm them for future contests in Europe's elite competition."When one club like Manchester City is 25 years without being in Europe, you don't have history," the City manager told reporters at the Etihad Stadium."History means when you face the big teams, you have the consistency to fight face-to-face."We don't play against Barca, we play against us; against our tradition and what we have to do."Barcelona briefly threatened to run riot after Messi's goal, only for Sergi Roberto's overhit pass to allow Raheem Sterling to tee up Gundogan for a 39th-minute equaliser.De Bruyne's free-kick early in the second half put City ahead and with Barcelona unable to handle the intensity of their pressing, they struck again through Gundogan to seal victory in the 74th minute.While Guardiola was thrilled by his side's victory, which left them two points below leaders Barcelona in Group C, he said their guerilla tactics were not suited to long-term success."The (first) 38 minutes (shows) we cannot compete with the best teams in the world," he said."This club was 25, 30 years out of Europe. These kind of clubs -- Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and so on -- are playing ever year. They were at home."You need time. I know people don't have time. I think the club gives us time. But maybe today is a good step to say once in our lives we play against the best team and we compete against them."Maybe in a different way. We play more long balls. Because still now we are not ready to keep the ball."We are not ready. Because they are 25 years playing that way, we are three or four months. Sometimes we have to compete a little bit in a different way."Of course now they realise, 'Wow, we (beat) the best team,' so we are able to do that.