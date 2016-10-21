Conte plays it cool over Chelsea title bid

Antonio Conte. Image: twitter.com

"When you see Eden and Diego working so hard, you are happy. They are strikers and usually it's a bit difficult to work hard for the team," he said.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Antonio Conte insists that it is too soon to label Chelsea as Premier League title contenders after his side maintained their impressive run with a 2-0 victory at Southampton.Conte's team have reeled off four successive league wins for the first time in 18 months and they sit just one point behind leaders Manchester City following their no-nonsense display at St Mary's on Sunday.Eden Hazard opened the scoring with a clinical strike in the sixth minute and Diego Costa's sublime curler in the second half wrapped up the points for the Blues.Chelsea have double the number of points they had at the same stage of a miserable campaign last season and the confident nature of their performance against in-form Southampton suggests that Conte is beginning to make his presence felt.The Chelsea boss wouldn't be drawn into declaring his side potential champions, although he did admit that he is feeling increasingly confident that his rebuilding job is taking shape."If you ask me a prediction about the championship, it is very difficult. It is important to pass the first part of the season, then after Christmas you see if you can fight for the title," the Italian said."If you ask me if I'm confident? Yeah, because we are working a lot and I'm seeing a lot of positive things."In this moment it is not important to look at the table. We are in a good position but the most important thing is to work very hard."Sometimes you can win but you don't see the right way, but now, game by game, I'm seeing a lot of positive things. I have confidence, but we can improve a lot."With Conte's decision to switch to a three-man defence rewarded by four consecutive clean sheets in the league, and Hazard and Costa both back to their best, there is a new-found swagger surging through Chelsea's squad.Conte was quick to salute the efforts of Hazard and Costa, but it was their ferocious work ethic that impressed him as much as their creative contributions.