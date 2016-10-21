Lyon desperate to arrest slump

Maxime Gonalons.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Struggling Lyon will attempt to halt their alarming dip in form away to Toulouse on Saturday as the pressure mounts on Bruno Genesio following a run of five defeats in six matches.Lyon lurched into crisis mode after crashing to a 3-1 home reverse against Guingamp last weekend, and it won't get any easier against a Toulouse side that has been rejuvenated under Pascal Dupraz."We're going through a difficult period. We must rediscover our confidence. Lots of things are linked to that. We have to keep working together," Genesio told the club's in-house television channel.Captain Maxime Gonalons was seen remonstrating with unhappy supporters after Lyon's latest defeat, their second already at Parc OL this season, and admitted the current outlook at the club was troubling."The situation is serious, very serious even," said Gonalons. "We understand the unhappiness of the fans but we're in the same situation. It's worrying and we must get back on track."Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas set the team a target of 31 points by the winter break, a demanding assignment for a side beaten five times in 10 outings with games against Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco still to come.Alassane Plea's hat-trick ensured Nice remained four points clear at the top, and coach Lucien Favre is set to welcome back Mario Balotelli for Sunday's visit to Nantes after the Italian sat out the 4-2 win at Metz through injury.The Ligue 1 leaders have also raised more than 120 000 euros ($130 000) for the victims of July's Bastille Day truck massacre in the city after auctioning off a commemorative kit that bore the names of those killed in the attack.PSG coach Unai Emery backed midfielder Marco Verratti to return to his best after the Italy international's stroppy reaction to being substituted in Sunday's 0-0 draw at home to Marseille that left PSG six points behind Nice."I'm happy with Marco. He's important for the team. The way I manage him is the same as the others," said Emery, whose side visit Lille on Friday.