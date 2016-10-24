Translate to: 

Italian TV: Mourinho accused Conte of humiliating United

Italian TV: Mourinho accused Conte of humiliating United
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told his Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte that his antics in whipping up the crowd during the London clubs4-0 victory on Sunday were humiliating, according to Italian television.

The Portuguese went straight to Conte at the final whistle and spent several seconds talking into his ear.

Neither manager would reveal the contents of the conversation but Sky Italia said Mourinho told Conte in Italian: You dont celebrate like that at 4-0. You can do it at 1-0, otherwise its humiliating for us.

Conte gestured to the crowd to turn up the noise levels after NGolo Kante scored Chelseas fourth goal.

British media reported that the ill-feeling spilled into the tunnel where a member of Mourinhos staff refused a handshake from Conte, and others were involved in verbal disputes.

Chelseas manager denied that he had been trying to humiliate United.

There has always been respect for all, and naturally for Manchester United, said Conte.

Nothing happened. I did something absolutely normal. I didnt do anything to humiliate Mourinho.

The players, after a 4-0 win, deserved a great clap. Its very normal. We live with emotions. If you want to cut the emotions, we can stay at home and I will change jobs.
 
08:42 (GMT+2), Tue, 25 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone
The boxing world will never forget master in-fighter, Roberto "Hands of...
Trolls
Trolls
Princess Poppy and Branch live in a colourful, wondrous world where...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 76%
What earthquake?
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
Vivoactive
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 47.
Jb13
I'm a 35 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 23 and 37.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up