Italian TV: Mourinho accused Conte of humiliating United

The players, after a 4-0 win, deserved a great clap. Its very normal. We live with emotions. If you want to cut the emotions, we can stay at home and I will change jobs.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told his Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte that his antics in whipping up the crowd during the London clubs4-0 victory on Sunday were humiliating, according to Italian television.The Portuguese went straight to Conte at the final whistle and spent several seconds talking into his ear.Neither manager would reveal the contents of the conversation but Sky Italia said Mourinho told Conte in Italian: You dont celebrate like that at 4-0. You can do it at 1-0, otherwise its humiliating for us.Conte gestured to the crowd to turn up the noise levels after NGolo Kante scored Chelseas fourth goal.British media reported that the ill-feeling spilled into the tunnel where a member of Mourinhos staff refused a handshake from Conte, and others were involved in verbal disputes.Chelseas manager denied that he had been trying to humiliate United.There has always been respect for all, and naturally for Manchester United, said Conte.Nothing happened. I did something absolutely normal. I didnt do anything to humiliate Mourinho.