Translate to: 

Infantino says 32, 40 & 48-team World Cups on the table

Infantino says 32, 40 & 48-team World Cups on the table
Fifa president Gianni Infantino. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Fifa president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday that proposals for a 32, 40 or 48-team World Cup in 2026 were still on the table and that a larger tournament would not mean a drop in quality.

Confirming that a decision on the format would be taken in January, he stood by his own idea, first mooted last week, for a 48-team tournament, starting with a playoff round featuring 32 teams in which the 16 losers would go straight home after a single game.

A document presented to the Fifa Council, and seen by Reuters, offered 10 different possible formats, for varying numbers of teams.

“There is a positive feeling around the council but the details are still to be elaborated, whether it’s 40 teams, eight groups of five or 10 groups of four, or 48 teams with a playoff at the start,” Infantino told reporters. “This is still very much a work in progress.”

Infantino said the standard of the tournament, which expanded to include 32 countries in 1998 and has remained the same since, would not be affected by having more teams.

“I don’t agree with diluting the quality,” he said. “I would like to remind everyone that in the last World Cup, Italy and England were eliminated by Costa Rica.”

Infantino’s own suggestion, made during a presentation in Bogota last week, was for a playoff round featuring 32 teams, where the losers would go home and the winners would proceed to the group stage, joining 16 teams who would receive a bye.

Critics have questioned whether it would be viable for teams to spend weeks preparing for the tournament and then to travel around the world for a single game, but Infantino said it was.

“Already today, you have playoffs where teams travel from one part of the world to the next and they play home and away in four days,” he said, adding that the playoff would be a “final” for the teams involved.

“It’s certainly an exciting moment for the country and the fans... Look at England, where one of the most followed matches is the promotion playoff (from the second tier Championship).”

Infantino also said that Fifa would take more control over ticketing and organisation at the World Cup from 2022 onwards as he outlined the federation’s strategy for the future, known as ‘Fifa 2.0’.

He said this was a question of streamlining the administration and did not stem from a lack of trust in local organisers.

“It has nothing to do with trust, it is just to do with efficiency,” he said. “It’s simply about being professional.”

He reiterated his promise, made when he was elected in February, that each of Fifa’s 211 member associations would receive $1.25 million per year to invest in development.

Another aim was “to increase total participation in football, players, coaches, referees and fans, from 45 to 60 percent of the global population.”
 
08:39 (GMT+2), Fri, 14 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever fallen victim to an online or sms scam?
Yes
George Herald 15%
No
George Herald 85%
Men
Women
Search
Grotman1954
I'm a 62 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 55 and 65.
SOOVERIT
I'm a 42 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 23 and 49.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up