Bruce ideal for England, says Hull captain

Steve Bruce. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - England would be hard-pushed to find a better manager than Steve Bruce, according to Hull City captain Curtis Davies, who believes his former boss would be the ideal candidate to replace Sam Allardyce.

Bruce, who led Hull to promotion through the second tier playoffs last season, is widely reported to be on the Football Association’s shortlist for the England job after Allardyce’s 67-day reign ended on Tuesday.

Bruce, who resigned from Hull three weeks before the new Premier League season, was interviewed for the England job before Allardyce’s appointment and Davies believes the FA should now offer the former Manchester United defender the job.

“I think Steve Bruce is a good candidate if they’re going for someone like Sam Allardyce in the sense that he has done his rounds, an experienced manger who knows the English game inside out,” Davies told Reuters.

“There are obviously lots of potential candidates out there but I don’t think there will be many who are better than Steve Bruce.”

Bruce’s resignation in late July plunged Hull into crisis and resulted in his former assistant Mike Phelan taking over as caretaker manager.

Despite inheriting a squad severely depleted by injuries, Phelan led the club to successive victories at the start of the season. He was offered a permanent deal, but his future still remains unclear.

Davies said he hopes to see the caretaker boss formally installed in the coming weeks.

“Earlier in the season it was more of a big deal because no one knew what was going on. Since then it has become apparent that the club do want Mike to be the manager,” he said.

“We know Mike wants to stay so we’re just hoping it gets done sooner rather than later so we can look forward and enjoy it. We’re playing as if he’s our permanent manager, that’s how we see it. Unless something drastic happens over the next couple of weeks I am sure he will be.”
 
08:12 (GMT+2), Fri, 30 September 2016
