Bittersweet ending for Miller

David Miller.

Victory would have made Miller’s innings one of the most impactful of his 95-match ODI career, but the 27-year-old takes valuable confidence ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy starting this week.

CRICKET NEWS - David Miller has described his heroics in the nailbiting two-run loss to England in the second one-day international (ODI) at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday as bittersweet.Miller hammered 71 off 51 balls to take the Proteas within sight of a challenging chase, but lamented the failure to take the team across the line after putting in the hard work to get so close to the winning target.