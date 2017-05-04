No room for error, says NZ captain

Kane Williamson.

"But there is not much time for slip-ups or conservative cricket."

CRICKET NEWS - New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson said the squad he will lead into June's Champions Trophy should be in good form given plenty of recent preparations but admits that is no guarantee for success when it comes to one-off clashes.Williamson, who is set to lead New Zealand into his first major 50-over tournament as captain, said a lot of the team's members have been heavily involved in the Indian Premier League while others were in Ireland for the Tri-Series last week."It counts for something but not for everything because we still come back to one-off clashes with opponents and if you win then you can go a long way in the competition," said Williamson, who took over as captain from Brendon McCullum in 2016.