Sangakkara to quit first-class cricket

Kumar Sangakkara. Photo: Facebook.

However, Sangakkara – also one of the all-time great limited overs batsmen and a member of the Sri Lanka side that reached both the 2007 and 2011 World Cup finals (losing to Australia and India respectively) – said he could sense the time was right to retire.

CRICKET NEWS - Sri Lankan cricketing legend Kumar Sangakkara said on Monday he will retire from first-class cricket at the end of the present English county championship season in September.The 39-year-old – fifth in the list of all-time test run scorers averaging more than 57 runs in 134 tests, making 11 double centuries – is still in prime form having scored two centuries for Surrey in their match with Middlesex which finished on Monday.