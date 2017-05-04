England v South Africa: AB de Villiers says hosts have 'earned respect'

AB de Villiers.

CRICKET NEWS - England's one-day team have "earned a lot of respect" after recovering from hitting "rock bottom" in 2015, says South Africa captain AB de Villiers.The Proteas face England in three one-day internationals, the first of which is at Headingley on Wednesday.Hosts England are one of the favourites to win the 2017 Champions Trophy, starting on 1 June, having exited at the group stages of the 2015 World Cup."They did really well to come back from that," said De Villiers.Eoin Morgan's side have lost just one one-day series at home, against world champions Australia, since defeat by Bangladesh knocked them out of the World Cup.