England v South Africa: AB de Villiers says hosts have 'earned respect'

AB de Villiers.
CRICKET NEWS - England's one-day team have "earned a lot of respect" after recovering from hitting "rock bottom" in 2015, says South Africa captain AB de Villiers.
The Proteas face England in three one-day internationals, the first of which is at Headingley on Wednesday.
Hosts England are one of the favourites to win the 2017 Champions Trophy, starting on 1 June, having exited at the group stages of the 2015 World Cup.
"They did really well to come back from that," said De Villiers.
Eoin Morgan's side have lost just one one-day series at home, against world champions Australia, since defeat by Bangladesh knocked them out of the World Cup.
"They are a really talented group of players - the way they came back from that earned a lot of respect around the world," added De Villiers.
11:23 (GMT+2), Fri, 19 May 2017
