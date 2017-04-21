Kolkata advance after rain delay

A cricket ball.

CRICKET NEWS - The Kolkata Knight Riders advanced to the second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League, after they beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis method at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Wednesday.

In a rain shortened encounter, it was the two-time champions, Kolkata, who knocked out the defending champions, the Sunrisers, in the Eliminator match of the IPL.



The Knight Riders will next face the Mumbai Indians in the second Qualifier at the selfsame venue on Friday.



The winner of the Qualifier will take on the Rising Pune Supergiant in the grand Final on Sunday.

Having won the toss and elected to field first, Kolkata can feel that their decision was well vindicated as they managed to keep a powerful Sunrisers line-up very quiet on what is traditionally a good batting strip.