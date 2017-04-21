Steyn quest for record stalls

Dale Steyn.

But he told journalists in Johannesburg that his recovery has been slower than he hoped and will not be able to join the A team or to play in the tests.

CRICKET NEWS - Dale Steyn's quest to become South Africa's all-time leading test wicket-taker has been put back until at least September after he ruled himself out of a test series in England during July and August.Steyn, who turns 34 on June 27, has been stuck on 417 test wickets – four short of Shaun Pollock's national record – since suffering a stress fracture of the shoulder during a test against Australia last November.The fast bowler had been included in a South Africa A squad to tour England in June in what was seen as a fitness test ahead of the four-match test series.