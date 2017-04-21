Iyer seals thrilling victory for Daredevils

Shreyas Iyer.

CRICKET NEWS - An excellent 96 from Shreyas Iyer gave the Delhi Daredevils a two-wicket victory over the Gujarat Lions with two balls remaining in Kanpur on Wednesday.

It might have been a dead rubber, but it didn't deter the two sides from fighting tooth and nail in a match that appeared to be heading in the Lions' favour. Iyer stayed true to his precocious talent with a career-best 96, for the Daredevils to win their fifth match of the tournament.



With just four wins apiece going into this, the best the sides could hope for was a fifth-placed finish, and it's the Daredevils who look more likely to achieve that, sealing a double of victories chasing against the Lions this season.

While it was a comfortable seven-wicket victory against them last week, they were pushed right to the death this time around.