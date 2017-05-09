Rabada wants to stay the course

Kagiso Rabada

Still, Rabada, who first represented his country in 2014 and turns 22 later this month, reckons his young body has coped reasonably well with the considerable rigours of playing cricket in all three formats.

NATIONAL NEWS - Kagiso Rabada’s shoulders are big enough to carry the burden of being a pace spearhead but he is also looking to strike a balance between bowling flat out and staying the course, the South African speedster told Reuters.Fast bowlers are cricket’s most vulnerable players and South Africans are already fretting over the workload of a 21-year-old who is tipped to lead the Proteas attack for years to come, at least once Dale Steyn heads off into the sunset.While his pace-bowling Delhi teammate Pat Cummins has spent much of the five years since his sensational test debut wrapped up in cotton wool by a fearful Cricket Australia, Rabada has been playing pretty consistently since his international bow.