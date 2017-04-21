Cape Town is home - Bavuma

Temba Bavuma.

Bavuma scored 64 and 89 in two innings in New Zealand and definitely produced the turning point with Quinton de Kock in setting up the test win in Wellington as a result of a 160-run partnership with the wicketkeeper-batsman.

CRICKET NEWS - “Cape Town is home. That is where everything started for me and the bizhub Highveld Lions always knew I harboured ambitions to head back to the Cape. This will complete the circle for me,” said Temba Bavuma, South African middle-order batsman and new acquisition of the Cape Cobras.“The Cape Cobras are a team in transition and It will be great to help them get back to winning ways,” said the Langa-born star.Bavuma said when reflecting on his career in the test team spanning 20 matches, his fielding is arguably the aspect of his game that evolved most markedly. “I think I was a bit of a lazy fielder before. In terms of my batting, I have become a lot tighter defensively and in attack,” he added.