Parnell to undergo heart tests

CRICKET NEWS - South African seamer Wayne Parnell will undergo heart tests, after experiencing tightness in his chest - and an abnormally fast pulse.Parnell is currently in the United Kingdom, playing for Kent - and bowled just four overs in Tuesday's Royal London One-Day Cup fixture with Somerset before leaving the field due to the ailment."Wayne left the field during Tuesday's match at Taunton, as he was feeling unwell. He wanted to return to the field after examination by the club's medical staff, but did not as a precaution," Kent communications manager Thomas Brown told SuperSport."In consultation with doctors at Cricket South Africa, Wayne will receive further check-ups."The 27-year-old has a history of heart-related problems - and suffered a similar scare while playing for South Africa A against India A three years ago."Wayne had some discomfort in the chest and he was found to have had an irregular heartbeat," team manager South Africa manager, doctor Mohammed Moosajee, told Cricinfo at the time.