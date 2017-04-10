Translate to: 

Oakdale dominate school cricket

Oakdale dominate school cricket
Jean du Plessis and Jarred Eldar of SA Colts during the 2016 Coca-Cola Khaya Majola Cricket Week match between SA Schools and SA Colts on 21 December 2016 in Bloemfontein. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Oakdale Agricultural High School from Riversdale confirmed their dominance at school's cricket in the province when they won the u.19 super league and u.15 super league titles.
 
Oakhill School from Knysna, retained the u.19 Coca-Cola T20 title against Oakdale, but they again failed to qualify for the national competition.
 
In the u.19 super league, Oakdale (218/7) won the title when they were defeated Glenwood House (155 all out) by 63 runs in the final. In the u.15 competition Oakdale (73/3), like in the u.19 league, also claimed the honours with a comprehensive 7 wicket victory against Glenwood (73 all out). Oakdale B (160/9) won the u.19 promotion league when they defeated, Knysna High (156 all out) by one wicket.
 
The D'Almeida hub from Mossel Bay chased down a modest winning target (112/2) to win the u.15 promotion league against Outeniqua B (110 all out), for a comprehensive 8 wicket victory.
 
Oakhill defeated Oakdale in the T20 final that was played at the REC ground in Oudtshoorn. In the plate final Sao Bras (112 all out) from Mossel Bay defeated Fezikele (83 all out) from Bridgton in Oudtshoorn by 29 runs. Thirty-two schools participated in this popular competition.
 
At the national cricket tournaments of CSA the SWD representative schools teams produced satisfactory performances, thanks to an inspiring performance by the u.15 provincial team. A good individual performance by Jean du Plessis from Glenwood House at the Coca-Cola Khaya Majola week in Bloemfontein was rewarded with an inclusion as captain in the SA Colts team after he achieved the same accolade in 2015.
 
07:00 (GMT+2), Fri, 28 April 2017
