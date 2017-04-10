South African players take centre stage

Hashim Amla playing for the Kings XI Punjab during the 2017 IPL.

Bouncing back from a first-ball duck suffered against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, Amla scored a superb century against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday and a solid half-ton against the Gujarat Lions on Sunday.

His 104 not out from a mere 60 deliveries marked the highest score of his Twenty20 career, surpassing the unbeaten 97 gathered against Australia at Newlands in March 2016.

The feat however, proved vain, as Mumbai triumphed with ease. His week ended with a match-winning 65 against the Lions, though, and saw Sunrisers captain David Warner unseated from the helm of the 2017 tournament's run-scoring ranks. Amla boasts 299 to Warner's 282. The South African sports a higher strike-rate and average than the Australian, too.

Proteas and Punjab teammate Miller, meanwhile, is struggling to gain a place in an XI that also can't find space for England's Eoin Morgan. The left-handed Miller perished for a mere single against the Sunrisers, dropped a relatively straightforward catch as a substitute fielder in defeat to Mumbai - and is currently unable to gain selection ahead of Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis.

CRICKET NEWS - Kings XI Punjab recruit Hashim Amla finished the third week of the 2017 Indian Premier League as the leading run-scorer, as several South African players jostled for centre stage in Bangalore, Delhi and surrounds.