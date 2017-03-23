Five-star Bhuvi seals win for Sunrisers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Photo: Sportzpics Images

CRICKET NEWS - The Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Kings XI Punjab by five runs to end their two-match losing streak in their IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Monday.

The defending champions survived an almighty scare as young Indian opener Manan Vohra blasted 95 off just 49 deliveries to give Kings XI a chance, but he was trapped lbw in the penultimate over to end what would have been one of the most heroic knocks in IPL history.



To put Vohra's knock into perspective, the next-best score was 13 from Eoin Morgan.



Hashim Amla's place in the side will now be under threat after he departed lbw for a golden duck, before counterpart David Miller fell for one.



The tailenders kept things interesting as six runs were required off the last three balls, but Siddarth Kaul, albeit after a couple of wides, held his nerve to bowl Ishant Sharma with two balls remaining.



The Kings XI Punjab have now lost three in a row after winning their first two, while it breathes fresh air into the defence of the Sunrisers' crown, sealing their third win in five matches.